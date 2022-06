Kolkata: Suspended BJP MLAs including LoP Suvendu Adhikari stage protest at West Bengal Assembly

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari staged a protest at West Bengal Assembly on June 15 in Kolkata. Notably, 5 BJP MLAs were suspended by West Bengal Assembly Speaker in March 2022 following a clash with TMC MLAs on the floor of the House over Birbhum violence.