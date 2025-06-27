Kolkata Rape Case NCW Urges Swift Action In Kolkata College Gang-Rape Case Police Commissioner

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the gang-rape of a female student at a South Kolkata law college. Expressing serious concern, the NCW Chairperson has written to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, demanding an immediate and time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The commission emphasized the need for swift justice and stringent action against the accused.