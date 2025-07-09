Kolkata Rape Case BJP Alleges TMC MLA Shielding Accused FIR Tampered

Kolkata law college rape case: BJP alleges TMC MLA shielding accused, FIR tampered. BJP's fact-finding panel submitted report on Kolkata rape case to party president JP Nadda. BJP accuses TMC MLA Ashok Deb, chairman of the college governing body, of shielding accused. FIR was allegedly tampered with; police removed names named by the survivor, BJP claims. BJP said a TMC-linked private security agency provided the room for the alleged gangrape. The panel included Satyapal Singh, Biplab Deb, Manan Kumar Mishra, and Meenakshi Lekhi. The report says crimes against women rising in Bengal, blames police inaction and political interference. BJP demands Centre ensure impartial probe, says Mamata govt failed on law and order. Singh compares case to RG Kar Medical College rape-murder, calls it grave and shameful. Alleges women in Bengal are denied FIRs and police neglect serious complaints.