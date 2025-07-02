Kolkata Rape Case Accused Manojit Mishras Lawyer On Kolkata Gang-Rape Case

Kolkata Rape Case: Accused Manojit Mishra's Lawyer On Kolkata Gang-Rape Case I Crime News Accused Manojit Mishra's lawyer Raju Ganguly on July 02 made a big claim on Kolkata rape case. He said that scratches on Accused Manojit Mishra were actually love bites. He also said that the accused is telling him that everyone is making him out to be a villain. “...I asked him what happened that he has such serious allegations against him. He told me that everyone is making him out to be a villain. I told him that it is being said that he has several scratch marks from nails on his body...He took off his shirt, I showed him one mark (points at the neck) and asked him what it is. He told me it is a 'love bite'. When I asked him who gave him that, the Police took him away...I could not see any scratch marks from nails on him. I could see one mark (points at the neck) .... I said that the phone of the victim should also be seized, sent to forensic and call record should be brought before court...After seeing the records, I feel that perhaps this is not a rape case. I have not come to a conclusion, I would be able to tell you by July 20 whether this is rape or not...,” said Accused Manojit Mishra's lawyer