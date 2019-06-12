{"id":"2760011","source":"DNA","title":"Kolkata Police uses water cannons, teargas against protesting BJP workers ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Kolkata Police today used water cannons, teargas against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were protesting on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street and were marching towards Lal Bazaar. The BJP continued its protest in Kolkata following the killing of its two party workers last week in North 24 Parganas in political violence which also claimed the life of a TMC member. Ever since the BJP made huge inroads in the state after Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 of 42 seats there, political violence has seen an uptick in the state as both the parties accuse each other of unleashing violence in the state for the sake of power. BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayawvargiya, who took part in the protest, held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the violence in West Bengal, and said that even though BJP is ruling many states in the country, none of them is witnessing political violence. ","summary":"Kolkata Police today used water cannons, teargas against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were protesting on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street and were marching towards Lal Bazaar. The BJP continued its protest in Kolkata following the killing of its two party workers last week in North 24 Parganas in political violence which also claimed the life of a TMC member. Ever since the BJP made huge inroads in the state after Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 of 42 seats there, political violence has seen an uptick in the state as both the parties accuse each other of unleashing violence in the state for the sake of power. BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayawvargiya, who took part in the protest, held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the violence in West Bengal, and said that even though BJP is ruling many states in the country, none of them is witnessing political violence. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-kolkata-police-uses-water-cannons-teargas-against-protesting-bjp-workers-2760011","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/834875-00000007.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/kolpol.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560348302","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 07:35 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 07:35 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2760011"}