Sharmistha Panoli's legal team challenges the legality of her arrest, citing non-cognisable offences and lack of mandatory notice under BNSS. Earlier, her lawyer, Md Samimuddin, raised serious concerns about her deteriorating health in custody and denial of basic rights at Alipore Women's Correctional Home. "We are trying our best to get her out of jail before June 13. We will discuss the matter today. We will decide in one or two days about what to do. At Alipore Women's Correctional Home, proper hygiene is not being maintained around her, and she is unwell. She has kidney stones. She is not being given access to newspapers and magazines. Today, we have filed a petition in the court so that she gets access to her basic rights. Sharmishta is innocent. We are trying our best to get out on bail," Samimuddin said.