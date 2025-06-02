Kolkata News Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee Alleges She Allows Infiltration For Votes

Kolkata News: Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee, Alleges She Allows Infiltration For Votes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing BJP workers, launched a sharp attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. He said, "The elections of West Bengal will not only decide Bengal's future, but it is also associated with national security. Mamata Banerjee has opened the nation's borders for Bangladeshis. She is allowing infiltration... Mamata Banerjee cannot stop infiltration; only a Lotus government can do that. We have asked her for land to create the fence... She is not providing land at the borders, so that infiltration continues, and her vote bank keeps increasing, and your nephew becomes the CM after you. But this is not going to happen..."