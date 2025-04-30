Kolkata Hotel Fire At Least 14 Dead In Massive Fire What We Know So Far | West Bengal News

A major fire broke out at Rituraj Hotel in central Kolkata around 8:15 AM on April 29. At least 14 people have died, and several others have been rescued. The cause of the fire remains unknown; forensic teams are expected to assist the probe. West Bengal Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar criticised civic authorities for negligence. “There was no safety or security... I don't know what the corporation is doing,” said Sarkar. The state government has assured a thorough investigation and support for victims’ families.