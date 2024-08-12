Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Horrific Details Sent Shock Waves Across India What Happened At RG Kar

A shocking incident has rocked the city of Kolkata, after a semi nude body of the 2nd year post-graduate student was found inside a state-run hospital. The trainee doctor of RG Kar Hospital was murdered and allegedly sexually assaulted in the wee hours of August 9. The heinous crime took place inside the seminar hall of the hospital. Kolkata police nabbed a man called Sanjoy Roy for the alleged rape and murder of the medical student.