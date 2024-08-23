Search icon
Kolkata Doctor Murder: 'Sexual Pervert, Animal Instincts' Psychoanalysis Test Of Sanjoy Roy Revealed

Psychoanalytic profile of Sanjoy Roy, lone suspect in brutal rape and murder of RG Kar trainee doctor reveals shocking details. Tests reveal that he is a 'pervert and severely addicted to pornography'. The finding was strengthened after Kolkata police found several pornographic contents inside his phone. He has 'animal instincts' and narrated the whole incident without any emotion or remorse, as per CBI. 'The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute details without hiccups...' said a CBI official. CCTV footage reveals Sanjoy Roy was caught around the victim in the ward before committing the crime. CBI is also likely to conduct a polygraph test of Ex RG Kar College principal Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors.

