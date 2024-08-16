Kolkata Doctor Murder Nationwide Strike Called By Doctors Association After Mob Attacks Hospital

Amid the ongoing protest over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, Dr. Alok Bhandari, President of the Delhi Medical Association, stated on August 15 that an emergency meeting of the Delhi Medical Association was held, during which everyone expressed their deep anger and pain over what happened to one of their sisters and daughters in Kolkata. He further mentioned that the Delhi Medical Association has called for a nationwide strike in response to this incident. He said, "Today, we had an emergency meeting... Everyone was deeply angry and very pained by what happened to one of our sisters and daughters in Kolkata. The Delhi Medical Association has called for a nationwide strike against this incident. If the government still does not wake up and fails to find a permanent solution to these problems, then people associated with the medical profession will have to take to the streets. With this demand, we have called for a 24-hour strike from Saturday to Sunday... After all, this is a public issue... There cannot be a more shameful thing for this country than this..."