Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3101960
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Police hand over post-mortem report to family of doctor murdered and raped at RG Kar Medical College. As per reports, the autopsy has confirmed sexual assault and homicidal death by throttling, smothering. The death is termed homicidal and antemortem, meaning the victim was dead before she was found. The autopsy report mentioned that the victim was bleeding from her private parts and has injuries in her belly, left leg, neck, in her right hand, ring finger, and lips. The report further mentioned the time of the death to be between 3 am and 5 am. Meanwhile, accused Sanjay Roy has been sent to police custody until August 23.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him
7 professions that are safe from AI
India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...
This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Visakhapatnam: Massive fire in amusement park, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews