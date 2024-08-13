Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Police hand over post-mortem report to family of doctor murdered and raped at RG Kar Medical College. As per reports, the autopsy has confirmed sexual assault and homicidal death by throttling, smothering. The death is termed homicidal and antemortem, meaning the victim was dead before she was found. The autopsy report mentioned that the victim was bleeding from her private parts and has injuries in her belly, left leg, neck, in her right hand, ring finger, and lips. The report further mentioned the time of the death to be between 3 am and 5 am. Meanwhile, accused Sanjay Roy has been sent to police custody until August 23.