Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticised WB CM Mamata Banerjee’s protest rally over Kolkata doc murder case and called it her and TMC government’s ‘weakness’. He also further targeted Mamata and said that the state is not anymore in her control. Speaking to the media, Chirag Paswan said, “... If you take to the streets as the Chief Minister, are you assuring the public of justice or are you creating an atmosphere of fear among them? This somewhere shows Mamata Banerjee's weakness as a Chief Minister, if the Chief Minister of a state takes to the streets against her own government, her own administration, then it shows their weakness. This shows that perhaps the machinery of your state is not under your control and that is why there is an atmosphere of anarchy in a state like Bengal....”