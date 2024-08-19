Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3102994
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticised WB CM Mamata Banerjee’s protest rally over Kolkata doc murder case and called it her and TMC government’s ‘weakness’. He also further targeted Mamata and said that the state is not anymore in her control. Speaking to the media, Chirag Paswan said, “... If you take to the streets as the Chief Minister, are you assuring the public of justice or are you creating an atmosphere of fear among them? This somewhere shows Mamata Banerjee's weakness as a Chief Minister, if the Chief Minister of a state takes to the streets against her own government, her own administration, then it shows their weakness. This shows that perhaps the machinery of your state is not under your control and that is why there is an atmosphere of anarchy in a state like Bengal....”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024
Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight
In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla
Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...
Countries with highest number of vegetarians
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato to buy new business for Rs 2048 crore from...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews