Kolkata Doctor Murder Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjees Silence On Doctors Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder Students from across India held protest over over the rape and murder of a Kolkata medical student. Medical student took to the streets, demanding justice for the victim. A 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.