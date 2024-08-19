Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3102996
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Lambasting at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla on August 18, said that is Mamata Banerjee has any morality left then she must resign. The reaction comes after a trainee Doctor was brutally raped and murder at the RG Kar Medical college and Hospital on August 9. While speaking to ANI, he said that he alleged that the West Bengal government rather than saving the daughter is more inclined towards saving the rapists.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
6 Indian foods that are banned abroad
7 rarest reptiles in world
This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...
6 forts in India that were never conquered
5 best bikes for long road trips in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data and much more for just Rs....
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews