Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Lambasting at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla on August 18, said that is Mamata Banerjee has any morality left then she must resign. The reaction comes after a trainee Doctor was brutally raped and murder at the RG Kar Medical college and Hospital on August 9. While speaking to ANI, he said that he alleged that the West Bengal government rather than saving the daughter is more inclined towards saving the rapists.