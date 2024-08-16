Kolkata Doctor Murder Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Actors from the Bengali film and television industry joined the doctors protesting at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital over Kolkata doctor rape and murder incident on August 16. Actor Alivia Sarkar said, "We are speechless and we want justice and proper solution. This is not the thing that should happen, it's not a humane thing... I think everybody is thinking about a solution. This movement has shaken the country and everyone is talking about it, and all want justice."