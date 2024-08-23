Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3103783
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

In the wake of the tragic murder of a Kolkata doctor, concerns are rising about the effectiveness of India's current rape laws. Are the existing legal frameworks enough to protect citizens, or is it time to implement more stringent measures? In this video, we delve into public opinion, exploring what people think about the current laws and whether tougher regulations are needed to ensure safety and justice. Join the conversation and share your thoughts in the comments below.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify
Streaming This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, Raayan, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..
Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable
This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kolkata rape-murder case: CCTV footage captures accused Sanjoy Roy on night of crime
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews