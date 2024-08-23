Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

In the wake of the tragic murder of a Kolkata doctor, concerns are rising about the effectiveness of India's current rape laws. Are the existing legal frameworks enough to protect citizens, or is it time to implement more stringent measures? In this video, we delve into public opinion, exploring what people think about the current laws and whether tougher regulations are needed to ensure safety and justice. Join the conversation and share your thoughts in the comments below.