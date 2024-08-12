Kolkata Doctor Murder Accused Sanjay Roy Married Four Times Three Wives Left Him For Misconduct

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder accused married four times: Report. According to reports, accused Sanjay Roy married 4 times and his 3 wives left him for misconduct. The news comes amid the report that Sanjay, had consumed liquor before crime and watched porn before the crime. Preliminary investigation reveals that around 11 p.m. on the day of the crime Sanjay went behind the hospital to drink alcohol and watch porn. Furthermore, reports suggest that Sanjay's phone was found with violent pornographic videos. Meanwhile, the autopsy report revealed that the victim was bleeding from her private parts and has injuries in her belly, left leg, neck, in her right hand, ring finger, and lips.