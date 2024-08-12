Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3101793
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata doctor's rape, had liquor before crime: Report. Preliminary investigation reveals that around 11 p.m. on the day of the crime Sanjay went behind the hospital to drink alcohol and watch porn. Furthermore, reports suggest that Sanjay's phone was found with violent pornographic videos. Meanwhile, the autopsy report revealed that the victim was bleeding from her private parts and has injuries in her belly, left leg, neck, in her right hand, ring finger and lips. As per initial reports, the brutal murder and rape likely took place between 3 am and 6 am on August 9.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses
This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards
Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion
Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India
This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIRF Rankings 2024: JNU is India's second ranked university, Jamia at third place, top university in India is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews