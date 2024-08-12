Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata doctor's rape, had liquor before crime: Report. Preliminary investigation reveals that around 11 p.m. on the day of the crime Sanjay went behind the hospital to drink alcohol and watch porn. Furthermore, reports suggest that Sanjay's phone was found with violent pornographic videos. Meanwhile, the autopsy report revealed that the victim was bleeding from her private parts and has injuries in her belly, left leg, neck, in her right hand, ring finger and lips. As per initial reports, the brutal murder and rape likely took place between 3 am and 6 am on August 9.