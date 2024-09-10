Kolkata Doctor Case Victims Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjees Insensitive Durga Puja call

Victim's family counters CM Mamta Banerjee's Pujo call, 'We celebrated with her...' The family asked, 'What about our festivities when we have lost our daughter?'. Furthermore, the victim's mother called out CM Banerjee for her 'insensitive' remarks. The parents further asked, 'Would CM have said the same had this happened in her family?' 'We used to celebrate Durga Puja with our daughter, but we will never celebrate Durga Puja or any other festival for years to come.' Kolkata Murder Victim's Parents The comment comes a day after CM Mamta Banerjee's appeal to the public to shift their focus from protests to Durga Puja festivities. The Bengal government and the TMC are under severe blacklash after the murder and rape of a trainee doctor inside a kolkata hospital.