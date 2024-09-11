Kolkata Doctor Case ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids In recent developments, the ED revealed significant details about former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh. Following a raid on Ghosh’s residence and associates over fund misappropriation, the ED’s X post disclosed the seizure of incriminating documents tied to properties owned by Ghosh and his wife, Dr. Sangeeta Ghosh. Reports indicate they own flats in Kolkata and Murshidabad, along with a farmhouse in South 24 Parganas. Additionally, the ED’s statement on Tuesday highlighted that Ghosh’s wife’s properties lacked state approval. For more on this high-profile case, watch the full video.