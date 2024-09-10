Kolkata Doctor Case CM Wanted To Strangle The Protest Victim’s Mother Rejects CM Mamatas Claim

Post Mamata Banerjee’s Press Conference where she mentioned Kolkata Doc’s murder case and asked the citizens to return to the upcoming Durga Puja festival mode, Victim’s mother condemned CM’s statement and called it ‘inhuman’. She further alleged that the Chief Minister wanted to strangle the ongoing movement so that she could get back to normalcy. The victim’s relative also accused West Bengal CM of lying as she denied that WB police tried to bribe the victim’s family. The close ones of the victim blasted CM by saying that they should have made a video for proof.