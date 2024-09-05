Search icon
Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure CBI Anti-Corruption officers visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, focusing on buildings connected to funds misused by former principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh. During the visit, the officers seized several documents related to the financial irregularities that occurred during Dr. Ghosh's tenure. This action is part of an ongoing investigation into financial misconduct at the institution.

