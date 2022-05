Kolkata: Congress demonstrates over rising inflation

Congress workers in Kolkata staged a protest over rising inflation on May 22. A number of workers partook in the protests holding banners, against the Central Government. Slogans against the Central government. However, in a significant step aimed at providing relief to people from high fuel prices, the Central Government slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and diesel by Rs 6 per litre.