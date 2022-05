Kolkata: Calcutta University students stage protest demanding online exams

Students of Calcutta University staged a protest demanding online examinations. One of the student of Master of Commerce said that the syllabus hasn’t been completed and the University has announced the examinations. He said, “Today’s protest is for rights of students. Classes of only 1 month have been held. Syllabus hasn’t even been completed, we do not have any study material and they have announced exams.”