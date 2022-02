'Kola' ritual for 'Nava Guliga' deity organised at Shri Durga Parameshwari Temple in Mangaluru

An annual religious ritual, Kola, for 'Nava Guliga' deity was concluded on February 06 at the Shri Durga Parameshwari Temple in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. The ritual is done to worship presiding deities of the shrine. It is performed by the Tulu speaking people of the Dakshina Kannada district.