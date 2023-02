Know why HAL removes Hanuman image from tail of HLFT-42 Aircraft showcased at Aero India 2023

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited today removed the sticker of Lord Hanuman that featured on one of their aircraft at the Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. "After internal discussion, we decided to remove the image of Hanuman as it is not appropriate to put it now," HAL Chairman and Managing Director CB Anathakrishnan said.