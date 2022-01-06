Know the major safety concerns flagged by ICMR against Molnupiravir

ICMR Chief, Dr Balram Bhargava, on Wednesday drew major safety concerns against antiviral drug Molnupiravir, alleging that it causes mutagenicity, muscle and bone damage. The Director General of ICMR briefed media that the drug has not been included in the treatment guidelines of COVID national task force. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) gave emergency approval to Molnupiravir amid surge in coronavirus cases due to the latest Omicron variant. Watch the video for more.