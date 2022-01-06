Know how political parties plan to conduct rallies

India is witnessing a surge in COVID cases due to the new Omicron variant. With a rise in spread of the virus, the Election Commission seem to have hit a wall on the conduct of the assembly polls in five states this year. The commission is formulating alternatives, with most political parties planning a hybrid model for campaigning and go digital. The panel may also impose stricter restrictions on physical rallies and issue advisories to political parties to opt for self-restraint or conduct digital, smaller rallies. But, what are digital rallies and how it may help curb the surge in COVID cases. Watch the video to know more.