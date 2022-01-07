Know about new money making crypto tool, Airdrops

As more people worldwide tend to get involved in the crypto world, the debate upon their use continues. A cryptocurrency airdrop has become an essential tool for new players trying to gain traction for their blockchain-based service. Many airdrops have been introduced so far, with still lining up to get launched in the coming weeks. Many crypto investors have encountered different platforms’ airdrops in the past. But are airdrops really a money-making tool for investors? Watch the video to know more.