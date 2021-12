Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on December 21 continued their ‘rail roko’ protest in Devidaspura, Punjab. They are protesting over several demands. Farmers have blocked the railway tracks by putting up tents on the railway lines. Farmers’ demands include farm loan waiver, compensation and jobs for families of farmers who died in the year-long agitation and fulfilment of promises made to them by Government of India.