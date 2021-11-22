{"id":"2920711","source":"DNA","title":"Kisan Mahapanchayat: Lakhimpur Kheri incident, MSP, non-payment of dues to sugarcane farmers on agenda","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Bhartiya kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on November 21 said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on November 22 on the issues pertaining to the law on MSP guarantee, Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the non-payment of the dues to the sugarcane farmers. Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, “The panchayat is being held against the incident that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri. The amount has not been paid for the sugarcane, it is related to that as well. More than Rs 4,000 crore is due now. The farmers growing potatoes are upset, the crops are procured as per the MSP,\" he said. \r

