Kiren Rijiju interacts with stranded Indians from Ukraine as they reached Slovakia

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is in Slovakia to oversee the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, on March 02, interacted with Indian students who reached Košice after crossing the Ukraine border. Rijiju is one of the four 'special envoys' deployed by the Government of India to oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals in Ukraine's neighbouring countries under Operation Ganga. He reached the Slovakian city of Košice on March 02.