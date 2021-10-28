Kiran Gosavi detained from outskirts of Pune Police Commissioner

Following the arrest of Kiran Gosavi, the prime witness in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Pune Police Commissioner said, “We have arrested him from the outskirts of the Pune city today in connection with an old case of allegedly committing fraud by promising job to a person in Malaysia by taking money."