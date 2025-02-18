KIIT News Odisha Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb On Nepali Student Death Law-Order Detoriating

KIIT News: Odisha Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb On Nepali Student Death 'Law-Order Detoriating' Now this thing was supposed to be the last thing to happen to governments. The law and the situation of the state is deteriorating since the last 4 months. Even when the Prime Minister, not once, even twice when he was in town, 2 incidents took place. One, a person was beheaded in broad daylight and In the first case, there was a 2nd case.