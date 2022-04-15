Kids learning safe driving at Yamaha Riding Academy in Japan

These tiny but talented bike riders are participants of the latest ‘Riding Academy’ which was organised by Yamaha motors in Japan. Children ride these small motorbikes which are driven by advanced driving techniques. For over 28 years, Yamaha Riding Academy aims to make experience of joyful bike riding and education of safety. All children are accompanied by their parents. There is very intimate and mutual communication. During this event, primary school and junior high school students participated with their parents. Their mission is mastering motor bike riding in 3 hours teaching. Kids motor bike is improved small and fitting to their capability. The instructor teaches the children three important points regarding safe driving - Switch Check, Brake and Safety Check.” Children can see their parents' sign and operate brake and accelerator. They could run around the course to their parents by accelerating, slowing down and controlling the brake. Yamaha runs motorbike rising academy around the world. The kids, who are trained to handle motorcycles very safely, will grow to become good and safe bikers.