Khargone Riots District administration relaxes curfew for 2 hours only for women

Khargone administration has decided to give two-hour relaxation during curfew only for women starting from 10 am to 12 pm. Speaking to the media persons, Khargone Collector and District Magistrate Anugraha P on April 14 informed that vehicles will only be allowed in the case of medical emergencies. “We are giving a 2-hour curfew relaxation, between 10 am to 12 pm, only for women. Only 4 categories of shops, groceries, vegetables, milk, and medicals, will remain open. The use of vehicles is prohibited. They will only be allowed in case of medical emergencies,” the DM said.