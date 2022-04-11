Khargone rioters will be sent to Jail, also asked to pay for damaged properties: MP CM

A day after the incident where stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession that triggered arson in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on April 11 said that they will make rioters pay for vandalising public as well as private property. “Khargone incident is unfortunate. Rioters won't be spared. Strict action will be taken. They will not only be sent to jails but also made to pay for vandalising public as well as private property. We are forming a 'Claims Tribunal',” CM Shivraj told ANI.