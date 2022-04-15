Khargone BJP MP meets family of Shivam Shukla, says govt to bear cost of treatment

Khargone Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gajendra Umrao on April 14 met the family of Shivam Shukla. Shivam was critically injured in the Khargone riots during Ram Navami processions. The 16-year-old Shivam is fighting for his life. BJP MP assured the family members that the government will bear the expense of his treatments.“Stones were pelted on innocent people. They also set houses on fire. Many are forced to migrate. These kinds of incidents work to create discrimination in the society. Madhya Pradesh government will bear the cost of the boy’s treatment,” BJP MP said. While speaking to ANI, Surendra Joshi, Shivam Shukla’s maternal uncle, said, “During the Ram Navami processions, my nephew, Shivam Shukla, got injured due to stone-pelting. We took him to a hospital in Indore and his operation is underway. He's still not conscious. The rioters should get punished.”