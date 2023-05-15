Search icon
Kharge will take decision after talking to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi: BK Hariprasad on suspense over next Karnataka CM

Congress leader BK Hariprasad on May 15 reacted to suspense over the Karnataka CM. He said that a secret ballot was conducted, the decision has been sent to the party president Kharge will take decision after discussing with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. While speaking to ANI, BK Hariprasad said, “Secret ballot was conducted and a single-line resolution was passed. They (Observers) also spoke to each MLA and took their opinion both verbally & in writing. The decision has been sent to Delhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will take a decision after talking to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi.”

