Kharge alleges Centre for conspiracy to divide Opposition on Rajya Sabha MPs issue

After Union Government called meeting of four Opposition parties on the issue of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, the Upper House Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on December 20 alleged that the government is conspiring to divide the Opposition. “The Central Government has called a meeting of four Opposition parties on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. This is a conspiracy to divide the Opposition. All Opposition parties are united on this issue. We have written to the Government to call an all-party meeting,” he added.