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Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 11:14 AM IST

Khan Sir News Patna High Court Pauses Arrest Of Khan Sir In Coaching Centre Firing Case

A Patna district court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with a case linked to a firing incident at his coaching institute earlier this month. The relief came during a hearing on Khan's anticipatory bail plea before the District Judge's court. The court clarified that investigators are free to question Khan in connection with the case, but no coercive or punitive action, including his arrest, can be taken while the interim protection remains in force.

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A Patna district court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with a case linked to a firing incident at his coaching institute earlier this month.

The relief came during a hearing on Khan's anticipatory bail plea before the District Judge's court. The court clarified that investigators are free to question Khan in connection with the case, but no coercive or punitive action, including his arrest, can be taken while the interim protection remains in force.

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