Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s wife reaches Dibrugarh Jail in Assam to meet him

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur reached Dibrugarh Jail in Assam on May 04. Amritpal Singh was arrested on April 23 from a Gurdwara in Rode village in Moga and was sent to Dibrugarh Jail.