{"id":"2762211","source":"DNA","title":"Keys, coins, metal items removed from patient’s stomach in Udaipur","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"In an astonishing case, over 80 items were removed from a patient’s stomach after the operation at Udaipur’s MB Hospital. Recovered items included keys, coins, safety pins and 'chillam' among others. An x-ray revealed various items stacked up in his stomach after which doctors took the decision to operate him.","summary":"In an astonishing case, over 80 items were removed from a patient’s stomach after the operation at Udaipur’s MB Hospital. Recovered items included keys, coins, safety pins and 'chillam' among others. An x-ray revealed various items stacked up in his stomach after which doctors took the decision to operate him.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-keys-coins-metal-items-removed-from-patient-s-stomach-in-udaipur-2762211","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/18/837896-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1806_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_05.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560845402","publish_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 01:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 01:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762211"}