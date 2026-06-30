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Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 11:28 AM IST

Ketan Agarwal Case Siya Goyal Failed Class 12 Started Home Baking Business

Siya Goyal’s mother, Pooja Goyal, has said her daughter was never interested in academics and did not clear her Class 12 examinations, adding that she had informed Ketan Agarwal’s family about it before the engagement was finalised.

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Siya Goyal’s mother, Pooja Goyal, has said her daughter was never interested in academics and did not clear her Class 12 examinations, adding that she had informed Ketan Agarwal’s family about it before the engagement was finalised.

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