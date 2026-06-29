Ketan Agarwal Case: Cab Driver Reveals Moments Before Siya Goyal & Ketan Agarwal's Bali Trip

Ketan Agarwal Case Cab Driver Reveals Moments Before Siya Goyal Ketan Agarwals Bali Trip
Cab driver makes key claim in Ketan Agrawal murder case. Ketan and Siya scheduled Bali trip for pre-wedding photoshoot on June 6. Trip abruptly cancelled after Ketan's passport went missing at airport.
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Cab driver makes key claim in Ketan Agrawal murder case. Ketan and Siya scheduled Bali trip for pre-wedding photoshoot on June 6. Trip abruptly cancelled after Ketan's passport went missing at airport.