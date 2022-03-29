Keshav Prasad Maurya takes charge as UP Deputy Chief Minister

BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya took charge as Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister on March 29. He had served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in the Yogi cabinet from 2017 to 2022. The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state also registering impressive performance. “I'm fortunate to have gotten the opportunity for upliftment of rural sector. I have a lot of things in mind, will discuss with the people in department and will do everything possible to deliver our schemes to the needy in a timely manner,” said KP Maurya.