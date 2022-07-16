Search icon
Kerur Violence: Irate kin throws away Rs 2 Lakh compensation given by Siddaramaiah

The wife of one of the victim of Kerur communal clash threw away Rs 2 lakh compensation amount given by Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on July 15. The family members of victims were angry that no leader had come to visit them even after so many days of the clash. Siddaramaiah went to meet the four victims at a private hospital in Bagalkot. He distributed compensation of Rs 2 lakh in cash among the victims’ families which they refused to take.

