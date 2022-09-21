Kerry Group CEO Scanlon says I will continue to Invest in India

Outlining the future prospects of Kerry Group in India, Group CEO of Kerry Group Edmond Scanlon on September 21 said that they will continue to invest in India as it’s a dynamic and evolving market. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Scanlon said, “I believe with a market that is as dynamic and as evolving as India, we will continue to invest. We are planning to further invest and expand our manufacturing facilities in the north as well as the south. We have also opened a new development and application center in Delhi.”