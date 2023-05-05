Kerala Youth wing of Muslim league protests against movie ‘The Kerala Story’ in Thiruvananthapuram

The youth wing of the Muslim league staged a protest against the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ in Thiruvananthapuram on May 04. People gathered in large numbers to protest against the movie. The trailer of Sen’s film ‘The Kerala Story’ came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.